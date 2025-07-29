Orioles All-Star named great fit for Astros ahead of trade deadline
Even though the Baltimore Orioles have been playing better of late, the team is still in last place in the American League East and is a seller with the trade deadline quickly approaching.
Due to a horrific start to the season, the Orioles have been in the cellar of the AL East for much of the year and have been unable to dig themselves out.
Despite the struggles, there is quite a bit of talent on the team that is going to make for an interesting couple of days ahead of the trade deadline. With numerous veterans in the final year of their contracts, Baltimore is going to be able to move a lot of players to help restock their farm system with talent.
The Orioles will certainly be a team to watch, with their decisions potentially having a ripple effect on the rest of the league.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about center fielder Cedric Mullins being a potential fit for the Houston Astros ahead of the trade deadline.
“Mullins is a 30-year-old center fielder in a contract year who contributes in several ways, though he's hitting only .217 and his defensive metrics have regressed to be below average in center.”
The former All-Star got off to a fantastic start to the campaign for the Orioles and, for the first month, was one of the few bright spots that the team had. While other key players were either struggling or injured, it was Mullins carrying the bulk of the load.
However, the overall numbers have crept down quite a bit of late, and Mullins now isn’t quite as desirable a trade target as he once was. So far in 2025, he has slashed .221/.301/.420 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI, and 14 stolen bases in 90 games.
Even though the numbers are down from the hot start, he has the potential to be a 20/20 player this year.
For a team like the Astros, the 30-year-old makes a lot of sense with those types of numbers. Currently, Houston has several key players out of the lineup because of injury, and adding a left-handed bat in the outfield is one of their top priorities ahead of the deadline.
While Ramon Laureano has become arguably a more popular name in the last couple of weeks with his strong performances, Mullins is a great fit for Houston.
With the Orioles looking to sell, their center fielder will certainly be on the radar for some contenders seeking outfield help.