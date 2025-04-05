Orioles Announce Affordable Tickets for Younger Fans With ‘Birdland Student Pass’
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the hottest tickets in baseball, a young team with emerging talent that has legitimate World Series aspirations.
However, getting to Oriole Park at Camden Yards is not the easiest thing for everyone to do. It can get incredibly expensive to attend a game when taking into account the cost of tickets, travel to the game and then items inside the ballpark.
However, the organization is looking to help make attending home games something that everyone of all ages can do with the introduction of their “Birdland Student Pass” ticket deal.
As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, this is a ticket deal for college-aged students to take advantage of that want to spend a few hours watching their favorite team on the field.
Fans who are at least 18 years of age and older with a valid student email address can sign up for text alerts that will grant them access to purchase tickets to games that are only $10.
In April, the team announced five dates that the “Birdland Student Pass” tickets will be available: Friday, Apr. 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:05 pm ET; Wednesday, Apr. 16 against the Cleveland Guardians at 6:35 pm ET; Thursday, Apr. 17 against the Guardians again at the same time, 6:35 pm ET; Friday, Apr. 18 against the Cincinnati Reds at 7:05 pm ET; and Tuesday, Apr. 29 against the New York Yankees at 6:35 pm ET.
Having two chances to see the team play on a weekend for such an affordable price is a great opportunity for students to take advantage of who don’t have class the following day.
Anyone who attends those games will get to see them play some excellent matchups with several stars visiting Baltimore.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Ramirez, Elly De La Cruz and Aaron Judge are worth watching for full price admission, let alone for $10.
This is just the last in fan-friendly changes that the Orioles are making to improve the experience at home games.
Earlier in the year, they announced fan-friendly value pricing for select menu items during games.
The Birdland Value Menu includes 12 items, 11 of which are priced at $5 or less before Maryland state tax is included.
College students can enjoy a night at the ballpark for an affordable price taking advantage of the $10 ticket prices and cheaper than normal snacks and drinks.