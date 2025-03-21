Orioles Announce Surprising Selection for Second Game of Regular Season
The Baltimore Orioles were handed a blow to their pitching staff this spring.
For the second straight year, one of their young aces will begin the season on the injured list, this time it being Grayson Rodriguez with an elbow issue after it was Kyle Bradish in 2024.
The Orioles are hoping Rodriguez's injury won't be as severe as Bradish's, something that caused the latter to undergo Tommy John surgery which will keep him on the shelf until this summer at the earliest.
Because Rodriguez will now start on the IL, that pushed Zach Eflin into the Opening Day starter role.
That very well could have been the plan all along since he was dominant for Baltimore after coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the trade deadline last year, but it was made official by manager Brandon Hyde.
Now, the Orioles know who their Game 2 starter is going to be when they face the Toronto Blue Jays in their opening series of the season.
Per Roch Kubatko of MASN, it will be veteran right-hander Charlie Morton.
"He's been everything. He's been an amazing influence on our team so far already. Just with his interactions with guys. He's throwing the ball extremely well, he looks great," the skipper said.
This is only surprising because Morton was signed this winter to be a back-of-the-rotation guy, filling in behind Eflin, Rodriguez and Dean Kremer.
At 41 years old, it's hard to expect someone at that age to be a key contributor, but after he put up a 4.19 ERA and ERA+ that was just below the league average of 100 in 2024, Baltimore was confident enough to bring him into the mix.
And after throwing six scoreless innings in his three spring starts so far, that was enough for Hyde to hand him the ball in the second game of the season.
"The stuff he's thrown out every time out has been really good. He's brought a lot to our team already," the manager added.
It's also interesting that Morton was given the nod over Kremer.
Acquired in 2018 as part of the Manny Machado trade package, Kremer has been with the Orioles his entire Major League career, making his debut in 2020 and holding a 4.28 ERA across his 95 outings and 94 starts.
How everything falls into place after the early part of the year will be seen, especially once Rodriguez comes back. But for now, it's Morton who is in the second spot behind Eflin.