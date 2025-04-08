Orioles Announce Unique Bobblehead Giveaway for Marvel Day Promotion
One of the best experiences for fans who attend Baltimore Orioles games, or an MLB game in general, is the giveaways at the gate.
There are some fun collaborations done throughout the season, and on June 28, fans are going to be treated to a special one.
That has been designated as Marvel Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, so the team has collaborated with the company for a unique, one-of-a-kind bobblehead giveaway.
Fans who attend that game will get a Cal Ripken Jr. Iron Man bobblehead, a nod to the incredible streak that he put together during his career. He holds the record for most consecutive games played with 2,632.
It was a streak that began on May 30, 1982 and lasted until Sept. 20, 1998. He broke the record previously held by New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who played in 2,130 consecutive games, which Rikpen surpassed on Sept. 6, 1995.
That makes this collaboration between the Orioles and Marvel a perfect one, combining their Iron Mans to create a unique bobblehead baseball and comic books will both love.
Ripken’s streak is considered one of the most unbreakable records in sports. Given the change in how teams handle players nowadays, with rest days built in regardless of how well someone is performing, it is rare to see MLB players partake in 162 games in an entire season, let alone approach four figures.
In his 21-year career, all spent with the Orioles, Ripken won the Rookie of the Year Award, was a two-time MVP and 19-time All-Star. Two Gold Glove Awards and eight Silver Sluggers are also part of his resume.
Arguably his biggest achievement was when he helped Baltimore win the World Series in 1983.
The bobblehead giveaway is just the most recent thing that the franchise has done to improve the fan experience at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Over the offseason, they announced an affordable option for fans who want to purchase food or beverages.
The Birdland Value Menu includes eight food items and five drinks. Nothing is priced more than $6 and all of the food is $4 or less.
Most recently, they also revealed that they will be offering affordable tickets to students looking to attend games.
The Birdland Student Pass will provide fans who are 18 years or older with a valid student email address to receive text alerts providing access to tickets that cost only $10.
Five dates in April have been announced and there will be more later in the season as well.