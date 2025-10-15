Orioles expected to interview baseball legend for manager job
A surprise name has emerged in the Baltimore Orioles’ search for a new manager.
According to ESPN’s Alden González and Jeff Passan, the Orioles have expressed interest in Albert Pujols as a managerial candidate. The report said the team has yet to formally interview the future Hall of Famer but is expected to do so.
Pujols, 45, retired from playing at the end of the 2022 season, finishing his career with 703 home runs — the fourth most in MLB history. He won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals, earned three NL MVP Awards, two Gold Gloves at first base, and made 11 All-Star appearances in 22 big league seasons.
This past winter, Pujols managed Leones del Escogido to championships in both the Dominican Professional Baseball League and the Caribbean Series. He is also slated to manage the Dominican Republic in next year’s World Baseball Classic, though those plans could change if he lands a big league job this offseason. It would be his first coaching role in the majors if hired.
Pujols has already formally interviewed for the Los Angeles Angels’ managerial job and, according to The Athletic, is believed to be owner Arte Moreno’s leading choice. He spent parts of 10 seasons playing for Los Angeles, batting .256/.311/.447 with 222 home runs after signing a 10-year, $240 million free-agent contract in the 2011-12 offseason.
The Orioles are seeking a replacement for 2023 AL Manager of the Year Brandon Hyde, who was fired in May after a 15-28 start. Baltimore entered 2025 with expectations of returning to the postseason for a third straight year, having posted the third-best winning percentage in baseball (.593) over the previous two seasons combined.
Interim manager Tony Mansolino, who led the Orioles to a 60-59 record over the final months of the season, is among the candidates for the full-time position. However, the Orioles have expanded their search outside the organization.
Baltimore has already interviewed former New York Mets manager and current Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. No other interviews have been reported, though Jon Heyman of the New York Post has speculated that former Orioles infielder and current Chicago Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty could be in the mix.
At the moment, the Orioles are one of eight teams with managerial openings, along with the Angels, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, and Minnesota Twins. Despite finishing 75-87 in 2025, Baltimore’s promising young core of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Samuel Basallo makes it an attractive destination for managers.
The Angels still appear to be the most likely landing spot for Pujols given his ties within the organization. That said, ESPN noted that Pujols shares a close relationship with former teammate Matt Holliday, whose son Jackson is now one of the Orioles’ foundational players.