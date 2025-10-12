Brandon Hyde spoke to NL West team about managerial opening
As the Baltimore Orioles conduct a search for their next manager, their former skipper appears to be drawing interest elsewhere.
According to John Shea of the San Francisco Standard, former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde spoke this week with San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey. It was not specified whether Hyde would officially interview for the managerial opening or if there is mutual interest between the two sides.
Hyde, 52, managed the Orioles from 2019 until this past May, when he was fired after a 15-28 start. Before taking over a Baltimore team that had gone 47-115 in 2018, he spent four years on Joe Maddon’s staff with the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series as first base coach in 2016.
He also held a variety of roles between the minor and major leagues, including director of player development, bench coach, and a one-game stint as the Marlins’ acting manager in 2011.
During his time with Baltimore, Hyde took the Orioles from 108 losses in 2019 to 101 wins in 2023, when he was named AL Manager of the Year. His club was swept by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers in the AL Division Series that season, and after winning 91 games in 2024, they were swept again by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Series.
The Orioles entered 2025 with expectations of returning to the postseason and having better results in October, but when they fell 13 games under .500, it marked their lowest point since finishing the 2021 campaign at 52-110. Hyde’s tenure ended with an overall record of 421-492 (.461), leaving him with the fourth-most wins among managers in Orioles history. Baltimore went 131-253 (.341) during Hyde’s first three seasons.
Meanwhile, the Giants are searching to replace Bob Melvin, a three-time Manager of the Year who led the club to an 80-82 record in 2024 and an 81-81 record in 2025. Known candidates for their managerial opening include Cleveland Guardians associate manager Craig Albernaz, former All-Star catcher Kurt Suzuki, and former Giants backup catcher Nick Hundley, who is currently considered the favorite to get the job.
Unlike those three, Hyde does not have a pre-existing relationship with Posey. However, he does have a connection to the Bay Area, having grown up a Giants fan in Santa Rosa, California.
Posey said on the Section 415 podcast that having a prior connection with his choice for manager would be nice, but he feels it is important to keep an open mind while conducting the search. He added that he is looking for someone who can set the tone every day and is obsessive about details, work ethic, and getting the most out of players and coaches—both on and off the field.
In addition to the Orioles and Giants, five other teams still have managerial openings: the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, and Washington Nationals.