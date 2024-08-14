Orioles Farm System Only Gets Better as Multiple Prospects Rise in Rankings
For a few years now, the Baltimore Orioles have been considered to have the best farm system in the league. That hasn't changed much, but with their new graduations each year comes a new crop at the top of their lists. This year is no different, and after the draft and the deadline, their MLB Pipeline top 30 looks a lot different.
While much of their list is quite different, one thing does remain: Jackson Holliday is still at the top. That won't change until he graduates. However, even the rest of the top five saw a shake up with some brand new players added.
Firstly, both Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo remain in the top five, but they are now flipped from the preseason. Mayo comes in at two while Basallo sits at three, meaning Mayo jumped from four to take the silver medal.
Mayo was excellent in the minors this season before earning the call. In 81 games, he posted a 1.003 OPS with 23 homers before being promoted. He has yet to colelct a hit in the majors, and has struckout 10 times in 17 at-bats.
Basallo, on the other hand, has continued to hit well at Double-A, but was just passed up by Mayo's performance.
The biggest addition to the top five was their first round pick, Vance Honeycutt, who lands at the number four spot. The 21-year-old is an elite defender with plus power, but his hit tool leaves a little to be desired.
He is a very high ceiling player, but his floor could be a defense-only type of player. His strikeout rate scared some teams off in the draft, but if Honeycutt can get it under control, the sky is the limit.
Another familar face saw a bump into the top five in the form of Cade Povich. The lefty was a top 15 prospect coming into the season, but his performance at Triple-A saw him earn a boost. He has struggled in the majors in his eight games, though.
The biggest faller in the new update was Luis Almeyda, who fell of the list entirely after being ranked at 20. Almeyda, 18, has just a .653 OPS in rookie ball this year, but given his age there is still time for him to develop and get back on the list.
On the other side of the coin, Stiven Martinez was not ranked at the beginning of the year, but has vaulted himself all the way up to 12. Martinez is just 17 and signed with Baltimore in January, but has since hit .283 with four doubles, four triples and three home runs in the Domincan Summer League.
Despite players such as Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad graduating and the Orioles trading Connor Norby, they are still adding exciting players while developing their studs like Holliday, Mayo and Basallo.