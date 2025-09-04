Orioles' former top prospect needs to improve to solidify spot next year
As the Baltimore Orioles look to finish the season on a high note, the rest of the month is going to be used to evaluate some of their young talent.
It has, without a doubt, been a disappointing year for the Orioles, who are now just trying to finish the campaign on a strong note. Despite expectations that they would be a playoff team in 2025; Baltimore never came close to reaching that goal.
With the team now in the final month of the season, it will all be about evaluating talent and trying to figure out what the roster is going to look like in 2026. Fortunately, the team has seen some significant improvements in their rotation led by Trevor Rogers.
However, while that unit has seen some improvements, a lot of the talent evaluating that the team will be doing over the next month will be for their lineup.
At the trade deadline, the Orioles moved a lot of veteran players to clear the way for consistent playing time for some of their top prospects. Among them, the pressure will be on one slugger to prove what he can do.
Jake Rill of MLB.com recently wrote about first baseman Coby Mayo being under pressure to prove that he can be the starting first baseman in 2026 and beyond for the franchise.
Can Mayo Impress in September?
It has been a few times now that Mayo has been called up to the Majors, and the once top prospect not too long ago in the farm system for Baltimore has yet to make a positive lasting impression.
After playing just 17 games in 2024, the young slugger has received a decent opportunity so far in 2025 to prove what he can do in the Majors. So far this campaign, he has slashed .189/.269/.343 with seven home runs and 21 RBI in 64 games played.
Compared to the numbers that he has been able to accomplish across multiple levels of the minors, Mayo hasn’t lived up to the hype offensively. Fortunately, he has shown some improvements defensively at first base, but the Orioles need his bat to start showing some signs of life.
Heading into 2026, Mayo isn't going to be the only option that they have at the position. Ryan Mountcastle will still be under team control, and Samuel Basallo can also play the position.
If Mayo is going to want to solidify his spot on the roster for 2026, he is going to need a strong final month of the season.