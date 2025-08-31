Three key things to watch for Orioles in September
It has, without a doubt, been a disappointing season for the Baltimore Orioles. But with a month to go, there is still a lot to prove for the franchise.
Coming into the 2025 campaign, the Orioles were expected to be one of the best teams in the American League. With the most wins of any team in the AL over the last two years coming into the season, expectations were high.
Despite looking like they had an upward trajectory, Baltimore took a big step back in 2025; the starting rotation got off to a terrible start, and their talented young lineup also disappointed. This resulted in the team struggling early on, and they were never able to climb out of the hole. At the trade deadline, the team wisely traded away some of their expiring assets to recoup new talent for their farm system.
Even though they won’t be making the postseason, there is still plenty to watch in the last month of the campaign. Here are three things to watch for as the Orioles head into September.
How Do New Young Stars Perform?
With Baltimore trading away a lot of their talent, it cleared the way for some of their young talent to get a chance down the stretch. The Orioles now have many of their top prospects in the majors, and it’s time to see what they can do.
Of the young players to keep an eye on, Coby May, Dylan Beavers, and Samuel Basallo lead the way. All three of these sluggers are highly regarded prospects, and the Orioles are going to hope they can be the next building blocks for the franchise.
Does Rutschman Figure It Out?
One of the most puzzling things for Baltimore over the last year has been the sudden downfall of their once-star catcher, Adley Rutschman. It appeared like the young star was going to be one of the top catchers in the game for years to come, but he had a terrible second half of the season in 2024.
Read More: Orioles manager's Adley Rutschman injury update speaks volumes
That unfortunately has translated into this campaign, and the Orioles might have to decide what his future with the team will be. He is currently on the injured list, but hopes to return before the end of the year. While he might not have the time to showcase what he can do, Baltimore will have some tough decisions to make, especially after giving Basallo a long-term contract extension.
Will Rogers Prove to be the Ace?
Even though it has been a lost season for the Orioles, the saving grace for the team might be the emergence of Trevor Rogers. The southpaw has been fantastic since coming back from the injured list and could be the ace of the staff heading into 2026, even with Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells returning from their injuries.
With Rogers showcasing his ability to lead this improved staff in the second half of the year, it could result in Baltimore potentially changing their offseason plans. While starting pitching still might be a priority, they might not have to seek an ace, with Rogers pitching like one of the best in the league.