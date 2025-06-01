Orioles Interim Manager Feels Strongly About Potential for Resurgence
The Baltimore Orioles have had an absolutely brutal start to their 2025 campaign, after an extremely promising 2024 campaign backed by a young core, they have seemingly fallen apart only one season later.
While changing managers only a few weeks into the season is not a great look, the on-field product may be even worse, which is certainly saying something.
Currently sitting at the bottom of the American League East, the Orioles have a 21-36 record to their name, already over halfway to last season's loss total. Unfortunately, injuries have been a large part of this as well, with plenty of key players going down early on, including Cedric Mullins recently, who is on the injured list.
The new interim manager, Tony Mansolino, has not found his stride as of yet, and the team continues to reside near the bottom of the AL as they look to work out of the hole they dug for themselves in April and May.
However, things have become more interesting at least, with a benches-clearing incident occurring recently, sparking some intrigue. The remainder of the season is a bit of a throw-up regarding how it may be handled, but Mansolino talked about his outlook for the team heading forward.
What Did Mansolino Have to Say Regarding the Rest of the Season?
In an article published by MASN Sports, Mansolino said he's faced choices that he's had to make for the team, including how he plans to run the Orioles for the remaining months of the season.
“Once we start getting our players back, you’ve got Ramón Urías here in the building, too, who’s a heck of a player and having a really good year," he said. "And I think we’re still trying to win games in the big leagues, and I think we’re still trying to get back in this thing and make a run, so it’s important to balance development, which is what you’re asking, and trying to win the game that night. And I think a lot of teams are doing that on a nightly basis, so that’s something that we’ll consider.”
It is positive to hear that he is looking to incorporate development into the lineup, as the team has plenty of young talent to work with, it is just a matter of actually being able to help them work towards success.
Unfortunately, it is not exactly an optimal scenario for young players to be coming into, so it will be intriguing to see how that pans out in the coming weeks.