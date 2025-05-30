Orioles Officially Place Star Center Fielder Cedric Mullins on Injured List
It certainly looks and feels as if the Baltimore Orioles are close to rock bottom with a 19-36 record, putting them in the cellar of the American League East and 16.5 games behind the New York Yankees.
Things are already bad for the franchise as the biggest disappointment in baseball, but they are going to get even worse without center fielder Cedric Mullins in the lineup.
After the Orioles announced they had signed Cooper Hummel, one day after he elected free agency, a corresponding move was waiting to be made.
Why is Cedric Mullins Being Placed on Injured List?
Mullins is the corresponding move, as he is being placed on the injured list, retroactive to May 29, with a right hamstring strain. A spot on the 40-man roster was cleared for Hummel with pitcher Cody Poteet being transferred to the 60-day injured list.
For a team already reeling, losing one of their more productive hitters this season isn’t going to help.
He was excellent in April with a .278/.412/.515 slash line, recording an impressive 171 wRC+. In May, he produced an underwhelming .179/.205/.369 slash line with a 57 wRC+.
Mullins has been battling a tough stretch recently, pressing in the batter’s box and swinging at pitches outside of the zone more.
A little bit of time away could do him some good to reset, but his presence will certainly be missed, especially since he provides a positive impact defensively even if his bat is cold.
No timetable has been given on when Mullins could return, but he is joining an injured list overflowing with outfielders.
Tyler O’Neill, Colton Cowser and Ramon Laureano are all sidelined.
Cowser is at least nearing a return, participating in rehab games and eligible to be activated off the 60-day IL on Saturday.