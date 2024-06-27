Orioles Linked in Possible Trade for Tigers' Star Starting Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have found tremendous success following their blockbuster offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
It was a move that shook the baseball landscape when it happened and it hasn't disappointed. Burnes has been a huge part of the success that the Orioles have been finding so far this year.
After making that big of a move and finding so much success, could Baltimore consider pursuing another blockbuster trade for a starting pitcher?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden has seemingly suggested that the Orioles could be a suitor for a star pitcher that might hit the trade market before next month's MLB trade deadline.
He has suggested that Baltimore could be a potential fit for Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal.
"He’s tied for the major-league lead among pitchers with 3.9 bWAR. And he comes with two additional years of control. However, both of these execs suggested that if a team like the Orioles or Dodgers decided they wanted to trade significant prospects — both in quality and quantity — there could be an offer so good, the rebuilding Tigers won’t be able to say 'no.'"
Skubal would be a massive addition for Baltimore if they did end up pulling off a trade.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, the 27-year-old pitcher has started in 16 games. He has compiled a 9-3 record to go along with a 2.32 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, a 5.9 K/BB ratio, and has thrown 97.0 innings.
Those numbers would propel the Orioles to being an even more serious World Series contender. As currently constructed, they are already viewed as a huge threat.
Not only would Baltimore be acquiring another star pitcher for the rest of 2024, Skubal comes with multiple years of contract control. He would fit the long-term timeline for the Orioles as well.
As Bowden suggested, pulling off a trade for Skubal would not be cheap. Baltimore would need to pay dearly to get him. But, just like the Burnes deal, the ability to acquire a proven star for young talent would be a wise gamble.
While this is only a suggestion and is not actually being discussed by the two teams, it's intriguing to think about. If an opportunity to acquire Skubal did arise, the Orioles should aggressively pursue it.