Orioles Make Shocking Decision To Designate Struggling Closer for Assignment
Knowing they would be without their superstar closer Felix Bautista for the entire 2025 campaign as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, the Baltimore Orioles decided to sign Craig Kimbrel to a stopgap contract this past offseason and have him assume those responsibilities.
It was seen as a questionable decision at the time considering how poorly his tenure ended with the Philadelphia Phillies when he struggled late in the playoffs when it mattered the most.
Those fears were realized early when Kimbrel blew his first save opportunity of the year, but he went on a stretch where he looked like he could be the shutdown guy coming out of their bullpen.
Well, that fell apart in July when his ERA was 6.52 across his 10 appearances that included two blown saves in six opportunities, causing manager Brandon Hyde to remove him from the closer position.
The Orioles still felt like he could be useful when called upon in high-leverage situations, but after continued struggles where his ERA kept getting worse and worse coming down the final stretch of the season, they have made a shocking move.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Baltimore is designating Kimbrel for assignment, opening him up to the possibility that he gets claimed by another team.
At this point, they probably don't view that as too big of a loss considering his ERA is at 5.33 on the year with six blown saves, including an overly concerning 10.59 ERA after the All-Star break when it was 2.80 in 39 appearances prior to the Midsummer Classic.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Kimbrel and if other teams around the league are interested in claiming him off waivers, but it's clear the Orioles are moving on from the struggling closer as they get set for the playoffs.