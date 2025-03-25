Orioles Manager Could Need Playoff Win This Year To Keep His Job Safe
When the Baltimore Orioles hired Brandon Hyde to become their manager ahead of the 2019 season, everyone knew the undertaking of the job.
The team was coming off the worst season in franchise history with a 47-115 record in the final year under manager Buck Showalter.
A lengthy rebuild was about to be embarked upon, especially with the Orioles trading their best player, Manny Machado, to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the deadline in 2018.
Patience was going to be exhibited with Hyde, who was taking over as manager of arguably the worst roster in the game.
Some progress was made that first year when the team won 54 games. During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, they looked to be on the right track with a .417 winning percentage in 60 contests.
Unfortunately, a step was taken backward in 2022 when the team went 52-110, losing at least 100 games for the third consecutive 162-game campaign.
That had happened only once previously in franchise history from 1910-1912, when the St. Louis Browns lost 107, 107 and 101 games.
The only positive thing to come out of all of that losing was the chance to add high-upside young talent near the top of the draft.
In that regard, Baltimore has hit it out of the park, as their core is amongst the best in baseball.
In 2022, things began to click for Hyde’s club.
They won 83 games, finishing with a record above the .500 mark for the first time since 2016. The following year, they were atop the American League East for the first time since 2014 with 101 wins. Another playoff spot was earned last season, winning 91 games and being the No. 1 Wild Card team.
Given where the team was at when Hyde took over, some impressive steps forward have been taken.
But, there is one thing missing from this recent positive stretch; a playoff win.
In 2023, the Orioles earned a bye right into the ALDS but were swept in three games by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Last year, the Kansas City Royals swept them in the Wild Card round, with their offensive struggles on full display during those two contests.
Despite excellent performances on the mound where their pitching staff surrendered only three runs, the offense scored just one in two games combined.
That lack of playoff success has Hyde’s seat beginning to warm up when it comes to his job security.
“Entering his seventh season in Baltimore, Hyde has been with the Orioles through a long rebuild that’s transitioned into a contention window over the last couple of years with no playoff victories (and five losses) to show for it. He likely needs to win at least one playoff series to secure his position,” Will Laws of Sports Illustrated wrote in his MLB manager job security rankings.
Hyde deserves a lot of credit for helping the team climb out of the doldrums, but eventually, success needs to be found in October.
A playoff appearance may be enough to stave off firing for one more year, but winning some postseason games should be the goal of the team this year.
