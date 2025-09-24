Orioles manager sends clear message on Adley Rutschman's defense
Much has been made about Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman's regression on offense over the past two seasons. In 2023, Rutschman produced a .277 average and an .809 OPS, which was the second-best OPS out of qualified catchers in the MLB that season (only behind the .824 OPS that William Contreras produced with the Milwaukee Brewers).
Then Rutschman's OPS declined by a whopping 100 points in 2024, going from .809 to .709. This was a seismic drop, and took Rutschman's OPS from being second-best among all qualified catchers in 2023 to ninth-best in 2024, and sixth among AL catchers.
This regression has continued in 2025. Rutschman currently has a .224 average and a .676 OPS in 86 games played this season. Out of every MLB catcher who has played in a game this season, 41 of them have a better 2025 OPS than Rutschman.
However, Rutschman's impact isn't solely felt at the plate. What he does behind the plate is equally (if not more) important, given how crucial a catcher is for anchoring a team's defense.
The advanced stats show that Rutschman has been an above-average defensive catcher this season, according to Baseball Savant. His +2 Fielding Run Value puts him at the 67% percentile among his peers, and he's one of baseball's best framers.
This is a clear improvement from the 2024 season, where Rutschman's -1 Fielding Run Value was below average.
Tony Mansolino Speaks on Adley Rutschman's Defense
It seems that Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino thinks highly of Rutschman's defense, which was conveyed by a recent comment he made that Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner put in a September 23 X post.
"In terms of calling the game, don’t undervalue the fact [Dean Kremer] just had such an efficient, clean outing the first day Adley’s back [from injury]. He has become a very good catcher in this league in understanding," Mansolino was quoted by Kostka as saying.
Mansolino is touching on a vital point about assessing a catcher that doesn't show up on any stat: how good they can call a game and can keep their pitching staff under control throughout what can be a rollercoaster game.
Many catchers will say that learning how to navigate a staff that has different pitches, personalities, and preferences is the toughest part of the job. And Mansolino is giving Rutschman flying marks in that regard.