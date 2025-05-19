Orioles Need To Be Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline With Season on Thin Ice
After a brutal weekend series against the Washington Nationals, the Baltimore Orioles have to realize that 2025 isn’t their year.
Despite coming into the season with some high expectations after being a powerful team the past two campaigns, the Orioles are instead one of the worst teams in baseball and 15 games under .500 to this point.
It has been a shocking performance by the team this year, with multiple facets of the roster struggling.
The starting rotation has taken much of the blame, and rightfully so. This unit has been a massive disappointment after losing their ace, Corbin Burnes, in free agency.
Furthermore, in addition to losing their ace, two of their top pitchers in Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin have missed a majority of the campaign combined.
While the rotation has justifiably taken the brunt of the blame for their struggles, their young star-studded lineup also hasn’t lived up to expectations.
It has been a perfect storm of problems for Baltimore this season, and the time has come to realize that 2025 isn’t going to be their year.
Should the Orioles Be Sellers?
Even though teams in the past have gotten off to poor starts and turned things around, Baltimore has dug itself into quite the hole.
With the recent firing of their manager, they were likely trying to provide a spark to the team. Instead, they got swept by the Nationals, extending their losing streak to six straight.
Now, the Orioles must realize that instead of trying to make a move to improve, they must become sellers at the MLB trade deadline.
Even though the team has struggled, they will have some appealing players to move this summer. In the rotation, Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano would be nice additions for teams in need of some help for the rotation.
Both have performed well this year and are in the final year of their contracts.
Furthermore, while a majority of the lineup is on the younger side and under team control, they could look to move Cedric Mullins, Ryan O’Hearn, and Ryan Mountcastle.
While 2025 has been disappointing, the future could still be bright for Baltimore. However, this season clearly isn’t going in the right direction, and a bit of a reset for the franchise makes sense.
Moving some of their talented veterans could bring back a nice new haul of prospects for the organization to work with, and the front office can try to make better offseason decisions next winter.