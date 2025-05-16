Orioles Star Outfielder Listed As Top Trade Candidate If Team Becomes Sellers
The Baltimore Orioles have yet to turn things around this season with the team still in last place in the American League East.
It has been an extremely disappointing start to the season for the Orioles, who aren’t anywhere near the team that they thought they would be this year.
Even though there is still time to turn things around, the team hasn’t shown many signs that it is going to happen.
As the struggles continue, Baltimore is going to have to face the reality that being a seller at the trade deadline rather than a buyer will be the best course of action.
While the core of the team is still mostly young, they are some players who will make sense as trade targets for other teams.
Who Should the Baltimore Orioles Consider Trading?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Cedric Mullins being the top trade candidate for an Orioles team that is heading toward being sellers at the deadline.
“A long-term deal with the Orioles seems unlikely with Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser, and Tyler O'Neill lined up as the potential future outfield, so flipping him in July makes sense if they don't recover from a disappointing start.”
Even though there has been a lot of disappointing players on the team so far in 2025, Cedric Mullins hasn’t been one of them.
So far this year, he has slashed 230/.335/.446 with eight home runs and 25 RBI in 39 games. Currently, he is leading the team in both home runs and RBI, which isn’t something that many would have predicted going into the campaign.
At 30 years old, the center fielder is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, making him a prime trade candidate.
Since the Orioles didn’t re-sign either Anthony Santander or Corbin Burnes last winter, it would be shocking if Mullins was the player that they would lock up long-term.
Furthermore, even though the young core has received some criticism this year, Baltimore does have two young outfielders in Heston Kjerstad and Colton Cowser to help replace him.
Overall, if Baltimore is going to continue to struggling, moving a player like Mullins makes a lot of sense. The Orioles could chalk this campaign up to a failure and restock their farm system a bit if they move some of their talented veterans.
Even though this year has been a disappointment, making the right decisions at the deadline can help set up the team for future success and make 2025 an outlier season in terms of performance.