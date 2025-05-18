These Two Pitchers Could Bring Massive Trade Haul for Struggling Orioles
It has been a disastrous start to the season for the Baltimore Orioles and things likely won’t be improving anytime soon.
The Orioles recently fired their manager Brandon Hyde after the slow start. This has been a topic of discussion whether or not he was to blame for the slow start, but ultimately, he has taken the fall for now at least.
This winter, the team made some questionable decisions regarding personnel. The starting rotation was a major conversation coming into the campaign, and the unit largely struggled.
Injuries have played a part in the woes for Baltimore this year in the rotation, but the unit also lacked some talent.
Now, as the team continues to struggle, they will most likely have to be sellers come the trade deadline, barring a major turnaround. If that ends up being the case, they do have some appealing players to move.
Who Could the Baltimore Orioles Trade?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a couple of pitchers that could potentially be on the move for the Orioles.
“Tomoyuki Sugano and Zach Eflin are the only two starting pitchers on this roster who have amounted to anything in 2025, and they're both headed for free agency. Could be two of the biggest names on the move in the next 10 weeks.”
Of the moves that Baltimore made this winter, the signing of Tomoyuki Sugano was arguably the best. Even though he hasn’t replaced the production of Corbin Burnes, who the Orioles lost in free agency, he has been quite good.
This campaign, he has totaled a 4-3 record and 3.08 ERA. It has been a strong rookie season for the 35-year-old from Japan, but he could be a piece Baltimore looks to move.
Furthermore, the team did recently get back Zach Eflin off the injured list. As arguably the best starter in the rotation, the Orioles are hopeful that he can be a catalyst for turning things around.
This season, Eflin has also pitched well, totaling a 3.13 ERA and 3-1 record. If Baltimore doesn’t improve with their ace back in the rotation, he could be a great piece to move on an expiring deal.
While Baltimore is certainly hoping that their year isn’t over, things aren’t looking good. Firing Hyde might not provide the spark that ownership is looking for, as this simply might not be a good team.
However, if the time comes to be sellers, they could have two of the better potential pitchers on the market in Eflin and Sugano. If they move these two players, it could help a restock a farm system that has been depleted a bit.