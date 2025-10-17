Orioles’ outfielder delivers amazing game in AFL play
During Thursday’s Arizona Fall League action, Baltimore Orioles outfield prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. put on an all-around show.
Offensively, Bradfield went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, three stolen bases, and one run scored for the Peoria Javelinas. Two of his hits produced exit velocities of 104 mph or higher, including a 107.1 mph double that capped an 11-pitch at-bat.
Even with him accounting for more than half of Peoria’s run production in its 6-2 victory, Bradfield’s biggest highlight came in the outfield.
With two outs and a runner on in the bottom of the ninth, Miami Marlins prospect Fenwick Trimble launched a deep drive into left-center field. Bradfield used his rare 80-grade speed to race to the wall and leaped to make a spectacular, home run-saving catch — securing the final out and the victory for his team.
Bradfield, who turns 24 in December, is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Orioles’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. The 2023 first-rounder shined during his first full professional season last year, racking up 74 stolen bases in 108 games and earning a minor league Gold Glove Award.
Bradfield’s ability to show off his explosiveness in 2025, however, was hampered by injuries to both hamstrings. Injured list stints in April and July limited him to just 76 games across four levels — including rehab stops in Rookie ball and High-A — during the regular season.
In 50 games with Double-A Chesapeake, Bradfield hit .269/.393/.386 (.779 OPS) with two home runs, 14 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases in 29 attempts. The lefty-hitting outfielder earned his first promotion to Triple-A Norfolk in early September, closing the regular season with a .179/.226/.286 (.512 OPS) slash line over 62 plate appearances.
Read More: Orioles expected to interview baseball legend for manager job
Playing in the Arizona Fall League gives Bradfield an opportunity to both make up for lost at-bats and showcase the most electric parts of his game to Orioles decision-makers. If he can stay healthy, Bradfield has the potential to become Baltimore’s long-term answer in center field.
With Cedric Mullins now out of the picture and no other established center fielders on the roster, Bradfield could have a clear path to debut in 2026. However, his limited Triple-A experience (15 games) makes it unlikely he will be an option for the big league club until the second half of next season at the earliest.
Right now, Baltimore’s leading internal candidate to start Opening Day in center is Colton Cowser, who played 398.2 innings at the position in 2025. If the Orioles prefer to move Cowser back to his natural corner spot, they could also explore veteran options in free agency or on the trade market while Bradfield continues to develop.