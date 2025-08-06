Orioles outfielder pulled from game with wrist injury
The tough-luck season for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O’Neill continued on Tuesday evening. O’Neill was pulled from the game against the Philadelphia Phillies with an apparent wrist injury.
It is unclear when the injury occurred, but O’Neill was replaced by newly acquired Ryan Noda in the bottom of the sixth inning. O’Neill was 0-for-2 before leaving the game, and in what would have been his third at-bat, Noda grounded out to second base to start the seventh inning. Noda was acquired on Saturday off waivers from the Chicago White Sox to provide positional depth at first base and in the outfield.
Unfortunately, O’Neill has had a long history with nagging injuries. He signed a three-year deal with Baltimore this offseason worth $49.5 million and was one of the team’s prized free agent acquisitions. So far in his first year with the O’s, O’Neill has managed to suit up in just 43 games and has already had two stints on the 10-day injured list, the first for neck inflammation and the second for a shoulder ailment that kept him out of action for nearly two months.
Due to his stints on the IL, the 27-year-old Canadian has yet to find his rhythm in his first season in Birdland. Through 43 games, O’Neill is slashing just .210/.293/.434 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, and a pair of stolen bases. O’Neill spent the first six seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in December 2023.
Despite his underwhelming stat line, O’Neill was heating up in July. From July 25-29th, he homered in four consecutive games and had five long balls in his last eight games entering Tuesday’s action. He also had 12 RBI during that span, as Orioles fans were finally getting a taste of the hulking outfielder’s sky-high potential.
During the game, the Orioles officially called O’Neill’s injury "right wrist discomfort" and that he is considered day-to-day until he undergoes further testing. Expect Noda to fill in if O’Neill is to miss any time in the coming days; he finished Tuesday’s game 0-for-2 with a strikeout, while manning right field in place of O’Neill.
The Orioles could opt to rest O’Neill for Wednesday’s series finale against the Phillies, since they have an off-day on Thursday before starting their series against the Athletics at Camden Yards. With a record of 51-62, the Orioles will want to see what they have in Noda as they look ahead to 2026.