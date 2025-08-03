Baltimore Orioles delay Ryan Mountcastle’s return from injured list
A frustrating season just got a little bit longer for Baltimore Orioles’ star first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
On Sunday, ahead of the first pitch in the Orioles’ game against the Chicago Cubs, manager Tony Mansolino revealed that Mountcastle will need a few more days to get fully healthy. The 28-year-old has been on the injured list since May 31st with a strained right hamstring. It was previously reported that Mountcastle would be back in the lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mansolino confirmed that Mountcastle’s hamstring is healed and that the Orioles were just being precautionary with the slugger. He should be good to return to the lineup later this week, potentially for Friday’s series opener against the Athletics.
Mountcastle was off to a slow start this season before straining his hamstring in a game against the Chicago White Sox on May 30th. Through 52 games, Mountcastle had a slash line of .246/.280/.348 with just two home runs and 15 RBI in 187 at-bats; all three measures of his slash line are well below his career numbers of .263/.313/.441.
Baltimore’s former first-round pick has long been hailed as the team’s franchise first baseman since he was drafted out of Paul J. Hagerty High School in 2015. But this season, he found himself on the weaker side of a platoon with lefty Ryan O’Hearn at first base, which saw him lose playing time compared to previous seasons.
Even upon Mountcastle’s return, his role as the Orioles’ everyday first baseman could be in jeopardy. Since the O’s traded O’Hearn to the San Diego Padres, the team has been slotting in rookie Coby Mayo at first; with Baltimore looking ahead to the 2026 season, the Orioles will likely give their youngsters more playing time and a chance to earn a spot on next year’s roster. Mountcastle could also form a platoon with recently acquired first baseman Ryan Noda.
Mountcastle and the Orioles avoided arbitration before the start of the season and agreed on a one-year deal worth $6.787 million. He is eligible for arbitration again next season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.