Orioles pitcher gets clear about viral frustration with Samuel Basallo
There's no sugarcoating the fact that it has been a frustrating season for the Baltimore Orioles. While the team has actually played very well over the past two or so months, it won't be enough to overcome the brutal start to the season they had, which has them in last place in the AL East and turned them into sellers at the deadline.
A team doesn't have a frustrating season without a frustrating individual campaign from multiple players. And while Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer hasn't been outright bad, he'd surely like to have better than a 9-9 record and 4.19 ERA through 25 starts this season.
Read more: Expert admits trading Orioles star is 'likeliest route' this offseason
Kremer started Baltimore's August 23 game against the Houston Astros and got roughed up, as he surrendered six earned runs on seven hits (including three home runs) in just five innings. However, it wasn't his subpar performance that caught attention from Orioles fans.
Dean Kremer Shows Frustration With Samuel Basallo
Orioles top prospect turned newly-signed catcher Samuel Basallo was behind the plate for Kremer's start on Saturday. And at several points in the game, the two were seen having conversations after innings where Kremer clearly looked frustrated with his young backstop.
At the end of the third inning, it looked like Basallo might have gotten crossed up on a two-seam fastball Kremer threw. While he ultimately caught the pitch (which resulted in a strikeout), the battery looked dumbfounded at each other after the at-bat ended before sharing words while walking into the dugout.
A clip of this exchange was posted on X and has since gone viral, amassing over 750,000 views in about 16 hours.
Kremer spoke with the media after Saturday's game ended and was asked about these exchanges with Basallo.
"That's the first time I've thrown to him in a real game. Spring training doesn't really count. I think I threw to him once there. But it was our first time working together and he's gonna be here for a while, so I'm sure there's gonna be some learning curve," Kremer said, per an X post from Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner.
"But you miss pitches down the middle, and you get hurt, and that's on me. That's not on him," Kremer added.
While both Basallo and Kremer probably deserve some share of the blame, fans are probably going to give Basallo the benefit of the doubt, given that he's the most beloved player in the Orioles' franchise right now.