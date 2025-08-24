Inside The Orioles

Orioles pitcher gets clear about viral frustration with Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles hurler Dean Kremer addressed exchanges he had with catcher Samuel Basallo that went viral on social media.

Grant Young

Jun 29, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer (64) walks off of the field during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer (64) walks off of the field during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no sugarcoating the fact that it has been a frustrating season for the Baltimore Orioles. While the team has actually played very well over the past two or so months, it won't be enough to overcome the brutal start to the season they had, which has them in last place in the AL East and turned them into sellers at the deadline.

A team doesn't have a frustrating season without a frustrating individual campaign from multiple players. And while Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer hasn't been outright bad, he'd surely like to have better than a 9-9 record and 4.19 ERA through 25 starts this season.

Read more: Expert admits trading Orioles star is 'likeliest route' this offseason

Kremer started Baltimore's August 23 game against the Houston Astros and got roughed up, as he surrendered six earned runs on seven hits (including three home runs) in just five innings. However, it wasn't his subpar performance that caught attention from Orioles fans.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer (64) delivers during an August 23, 202 game.
Aug 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer (64) delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Dean Kremer Shows Frustration With Samuel Basallo

Orioles top prospect turned newly-signed catcher Samuel Basallo was behind the plate for Kremer's start on Saturday. And at several points in the game, the two were seen having conversations after innings where Kremer clearly looked frustrated with his young backstop.

At the end of the third inning, it looked like Basallo might have gotten crossed up on a two-seam fastball Kremer threw. While he ultimately caught the pitch (which resulted in a strikeout), the battery looked dumbfounded at each other after the at-bat ended before sharing words while walking into the dugout.

A clip of this exchange was posted on X and has since gone viral, amassing over 750,000 views in about 16 hours.

Kremer spoke with the media after Saturday's game ended and was asked about these exchanges with Basallo.

"That's the first time I've thrown to him in a real game. Spring training doesn't really count. I think I threw to him once there. But it was our first time working together and he's gonna be here for a while, so I'm sure there's gonna be some learning curve," Kremer said, per an X post from Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner.

"But you miss pitches down the middle, and you get hurt, and that's on me. That's not on him," Kremer added.

While both Basallo and Kremer probably deserve some share of the blame, fans are probably going to give Basallo the benefit of the doubt, given that he's the most beloved player in the Orioles' franchise right now.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News