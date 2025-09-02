Orioles predicted to let veteran starting pitcher walk in free agency
As the season enters the final month for the Baltimore Orioles, they will be excited to get to work this winter to improve their team.
Coming into the season, the Orioles had some high expectations after reaching the playoffs the previous two years. This team had one of the best lineups in baseball and appeared to be heading in the right direction.
Unfortunately, injuries and ineffectiveness created a slow start for the team, and they were never able to overcome that. At the trade deadline, the team was wise and moved a lot of their veterans who were on expiring contracts to restock the farm system. However, not every veteran who will be a free agent was dealt, and Baltimore will still have some free agents at the end of the campaign.
One of the most notable for the team is going to be right-hander Zach Eflin. The veteran starter has had mixed results in his year and a half with the team. After excelling last year, his injuries and struggles this season contributed to the early hole that Baltimore dug themselves into.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Eflin wouldn’t be returning to the Orioles in the 2026 campaign, and that is starting to make sense.
Will Eflin Return?
Baltimore acquired the talented right-hander in the summer of 2024, and he was brought in to help support Corbin Burnes and the rotation at the time. The results were fantastic for Eflin with the Orioles after being traded. However, despite him and Burnes both pitching well, it didn’t help them win a playoff series.
Coming into 2025 after the impressive showing in the second half of the previous year, Baltimore likely was pleased with what they saw with Eflin and believed that he could be a front-end of the rotation pitcher for them.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case this season. The right-hander has battled multiple injuries and stints on the injured list, and when healthy, he still posted an ERA over 5.00.
Since the trade deadline, the rotation has been shockingly good for the Orioles. The emergence of Trevor Rogers as the potential ace of the staff has been an extremely encouraging thing to see in a year that has been lost.
While Baltimore might not bring back Eflin, he will surely have several suitors as a pitcher who has seen success throughout his career. But for the Orioles, going in a different and younger direction makes sense based on where the franchise currently stands.