Orioles manager admits team misses player dealt at trade deadline
The Baltimore Orioles' mediocre performance for the first half of the 2025 MLB season turned them into sellers at the trade deadline.
The team traded 2025 MLB All-Star first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, outfielder Ramón Laureano, and cash to the San Diego Padres. They also dealt outfielder Cedric Mullins and reliever Gregory Soto in two separate trades to the New York Mets and dealt Seranthony Domínguez to the Toronto Blue Jays, Ramón Urías to the Houston Astros, Andrew Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs, and Charlie Morton to the Detroit Tigers.
That's a whole lot of players to give away in the span of a week or so. And while the Orioles netted a solid return in terms of prospects, it's hard to imagine how much Baltimore's clubhouse chemistry was altered with all of these once-familiar faces packing up their lockers and leaving town.
Baltimore Manager Tony Mansolino Speaks About Trade Deadline Departures
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino was quoted as speaking highly about several of the players his front office dealt away at the trade deadline in an August 31 article from Henry Schulman of MLB.com.
When asked about Ryan O'Hearn, Mansolino said, “[He's] a guy who came to Baltimore and rejuvenated his career. A lot of coaches are tied to him. Because of that, we loved the man. He helped this team get into the playoffs and was a leader in the clubhouse, a guy so loved and well-liked among the Americans, the Latins, the old guys, the young guys.”
Mansolino then spoke about Ramón Laureano.
“He's a little different,” Mansolino said. “He’s a little quirky in a lot of ways. He was just so different in his leadership and how he did things, but guys gravitated toward him. Then, obviously, he put up All-Star-caliber numbers while he was with us for the short time that we had him.
“We’re going to miss him dearly, excited that he’s in the situation that he’s in, and I’m definitely excited to see both guys," Mansolino continued of Laureano.
Mansolino is alluding to the fact that Baltimore heads to San Diego for a three-game series starting on September 1. Therefore, the Orioles' roster and coaching staff will get to see both O'Hearn and Laureano for the first time since they were traded.
One would imagine that these next three games will be extra personal for these two former Orioles standouts, despite the good feelings they presumably have toward their ex-franchise.