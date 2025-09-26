Orioles predicted to sign top starting pitcher in free agency
The Baltimore Orioles front office will need to be active in free agency this offseason if they want to become contenders to win the AL East again in 2026.
One silver lining about the Orioles' disappointing 2025 season is that this roster is much more talented than a team with a .472 winning percentage (as of September 26) would usually be, especially when it comes to their position players. Therefore, one would imagine that the front office's focus will be on adding talent to the pitching staff this winter.
There are going to be appealing free agents available for both starting pitchers and relievers. However, given that Baltimore's starting staff has a collective 4.59 ERA this season (which is 23rd-best in all of baseball), it seems like the rotation would be a good place for Mike Elias and Co. to start.
Orioles Predicted to Sign Dylan Cease in Free Agency
In a September 25 article, Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey predicted that the Orioles would sign San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease in free agency.
"Dylan Cease may not have the win-loss record that he's had in previous years, but he's still a 200-plus-strikeout hurler. The Padres right-hander was a topic of speculation at the trade deadline, which makes you believe he won't be back in San Diego in 2026," Tansey wrote.
He later added, "Cease's stock is okay at the moment, but it could skyrocket with a strong postseason for the Padres. He doesn't have a massive postseason pedigree, but if he comes up with a few big outings for the Padres, he could be viewed as a better option compared to Valdez in the eyes of some teams.
"Baltimore stands out as a possible landing spot because it needs one veteran hurler to pair with its young core," Tansey continued before predicting that Cease ends up signing with the Orioles.
Cease's stock has taken a tumble this season, as his 8-12 record and 4.55 ERA in 168 innings pitched isn't great. However, his 215 strikeouts are sixth-best in all of baseball and show that he still has dominant stuff.
While Cease's struggles this season will likely mean he'll get a less lucrative contract than he otherwise would have this offseason, this is a good thing for Baltimore, given that they can get him at a bargain price.
And if Cease can return to his ace-caliber form in 2026, the Orioles will have a top-of-the-rotation arm to pair with their talented offense.