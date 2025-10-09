Orioles' prospects impress in Arizona Fall League action
There was no October baseball for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025.
However, several intriguing minor league prospects were sent to play for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League for the next month and a half alongside players from the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners organizations.
In Wednesday's 8-6 win against the Mesa Solar Sox, Peoria got standout performances from Orioles prospects Ethan Anderson, Luis De León, and Thomas Sosa.
In his first start of the fall season, LHP De León tossed four scoreless frames, allowing just one hit while striking out seven. The O's 21st overall prospect touched 98 mph with his fastball in the first inning and hovered around 96 during the rest of his outing.
Right fielder Sosa came through with some clutch hitting in the 7th inning, launching a 2-out solo homer to knot the game at one. But after Mesa jumped out to a 5-1 lead, it was Anderson who got the bats going again, providing an opposite field homer in the 8th and an RBI single in the 9th to cut the lead to 2. Anderson ended up scoring during the one-out rally that tied the game at five and helped propel Peoria to a thrilling 10-inning victory.
Anderson finished 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored but impacted the game with more than just his clutch bat, throwing out a runner during the second inning. The 22-year-old catcher made a combined 49 starts behind the dish for the High-A Aberdeen IronBirds and the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox in 2025, catching just 15 of 88 attempted base stealers.
The Orioles selected Anderson in the second round of the 2024 draft out of the University of Virginia. In 2023, he made all 63 starts for UVA at first base and was named Third Team All-ACC at the position. Anderson then transitioned to catching, making 24 starts at catcher, eight at first base, and 31 at DH in 2024 and becoming one of 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey Award for the nation's top catcher.
After Wednesday's impressive performance, Anderson spoke about his development in the position.
“I think I've made huge improvements,” he said. “Players and coaches in our org do a great job of developing catchers. There's a lot of guys in front of me with Adley [Rutschman], [Samuel] Basallo, Creed Willems. Just trying to pick those guys’ brains when I'm around them. And then the department itself, guys like Jeff Kunkel [Orioles’ Minor League field coordinator] and Ryan Goll [manager at High-A Aberdeen] that really know their stuff and kind of pushed me in the right direction with catching.”
Anderson caught for De León nine times in Aberdeen and Chesapeake this year, who had a tremendous end of the season. The left-hander held a 1.47 ERA and had 59 strikeouts across his final seven starts. After signing with Baltimore out of the Dominican Republic at 18 years old, De León has a 3.68 ERA in 256.2 innings across four seasons of minor league ball.
With the AFL providing another opportunity to grow and develop, both Anderson and De León will be names to keep an eye on. Other Orioles playing for Peoria include outfielder and club No. 4 overall prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr., and pitchers Sayer Diederich, Carson Dorsey, Brandon Downer, and Tanner Smith.
The win brings Peoria to 2-0 on the season, who took down the Scottsdale Scorpions 4-3 in the first game of the AFL season on Tuesday. They face the Surprise Saguaros at 4:30 EST (1:30 Arizona Local Time) on Thursday.