Orioles Pull Off Early Trade with Mariners for Bullpen Help Amid Skid

Did the Baltimore Orioles actually improve their roster with this trade?

Kade Kistner

Apr 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter Luis F. Castillo (43) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles pulled off a late night trade with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday evening. After starting 13-22 and sitting in the basement of the AL East, Mike Elias and the front office are trying just about everything to turn the ship around.

The Orioles acquired right-handed pitcher Luis F. Castillo from the Mariners in exchange for cash considerations according to the team. Baltimore designated left-hander Walter Pennington for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Seattle needed to make room on their roster after acquiring outfielder Leody Taveras who was also designated on Tuesday by the Texas Rangers.

Castillo has not had a stellar 2025 MLB campaign, posting a 7.71 ERA in 7.0 innings pitched with a 2.714 WHIP. He has been shelled this season. Additonally, Castillo hasn't seen Major League action since 2022 with the Detroit Tigers.

It remains unseen how this move will help the spiraling Orioles. It is not an impact trade and the effects will not be immediately felt. Perhaps trading for the actual Luis Castillo, the veteran ace of the Mariners' staff would have been more impactful.

Still, it appears Baltimore sees something in the floundering righty and will hope to bring it out of him in the coming weeks while he gets right in the minor leagues.

Kade Kistner
