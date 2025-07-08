Orioles Receive Nightmare Timeline Update For Injured Catcher Gary Sanchez
The Baltimore Orioles have had a nightmare injury situation lately with the catcher's position and it's not going to be getting much better from here.
MLB.com's Jake Rill shared an unfortunate update on injured veteran Gary Sanchez via interim Orioles manager Tony Mansolino on Tuesday. After meeting with doctors, it appears that Sanchez will be out for about eight to 10 weeks due to his right knee sprain.
More News: Orioles Underwhelming Performance Leads To Brutal Assessment From MLB Insider
The 32-year-old had actually stepped his game up in the return from his first stint on the injured list.
In the 17 games after getting healthy, he had posted a .295/.348/.574 slash line with five home runs and 20 RBI. That was the best production they had been getting from the catcher spot all year.
Now he will join Adley Rutschman, Chadwick Tromp and Maverick Handley as Baltimore catchers on the injured list.
Rutschman, the true starter, has been out since the middle of June with an oblique strain. His exact return is still unknown, but he will certainly be out until at least through the All-Star break.
More News: Orioles Have Their Own Disastrous 'Bobby Bonilla Day' Situation
For now, it appears that Jacob Stallings and Alex Jackson will be holding things down at backstop. Stallings has posted a .222/.300/.333 slash line with two RBI in his first four games. Jackson was recently acquired from the New York Yankees and has yet to make his season debut.
Many now wonder how much longer they can delay the debut of star catching prospect Samuel Basallo as the injuries continue to mount.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.