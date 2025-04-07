Orioles Rival Locks Up Young Superstar With Historic Contract Extension
If the Baltimore Orioles were hoping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would leave the AL East this winter, they're going to be sorely disappointed.
Guerrero, who was in his final year of team control with the Toronto Blue Jays, will likely spend the rest of his career there after agreeing to a massive 14-year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays late Sunday night. The deal is still pending a physical and was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
That's the third-largest contract in MLB history in terms of total value, trailing only Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani's megadeals with the New York Mets ($765 million) and Los Angeles Dodgers ($700 million), respectively.
While Guerrero isn't quite on their level, he's still a special player in his own right. The 26-year-old slugger is already a four-time All-Star and one of the best hitters in baseball. If he stays healthy and keeps it up, he could end up in the Hall of Fame like his dad.
Guerrero's extension is bad news for the Orioles, who've been dealing with him since he debuted in 2019. He's crushed Baltimore pitching throughout his career to the tune of a .331/.395/.612 batting line, 27 home runs and 72 RBI in 93 career games against the Orioles.
He's also flourished at Camden Yards, hitting .363/.419/.591 with nine homers and 31 RBI in 42 career games there.
Unfortunately for Baltimore, Guerrero isn't going anywhere anytime soon. There was hope that he might sign with a National League team like the Philadelphia Phillies or at least leave the division, but those dreams are dead.
On the bright side, at least he didn't sign with the New York Yankees, who likely would have been a top contender to land him on the open market this winter. Instead, Guerrero will stay north of the border and remain a force in Toronto's lineup for years to come.