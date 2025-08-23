Orioles seen as top free agency fit for Cy Young contender
The Baltimore Orioles are going to have a fascinating offseason on their hands. Despite the disappointing season Baltimore has had to this point and then being sellers at the trade deadline, this team is not going to go into a rebuild.
This is because the current roster is still too young and talented. Several promising players in the Orioles' clubhouse are either prime candidates to bounce back from mediocre 2025 campaigns or breakout candidates to become superstars in 2026 (see: Samuel Basallo).
However, the Orioles will be facing the same predicament this upcoming offseason as they did last winter: that just about all of these talented players are hitters, and their starting rotation is subpar.
Many would argue that the Orioles didn't do enough to improve their rotation last offseason. And this argument appears to be proven right, given that the Orioles rotation's collective 4.70 ERA is 25th in MLB this year.
Orioles Called Top Free Agency Fit For Framber Valdez
Perhaps the Orioles' front office has learned from its hesitancy to add an elite starter last offseason. This seems to be what MLB.com's Mark Feinsand thinks, as he called Baltimore one of three top free agency fits for Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez in an August 21 article.
"There are some high-end starting pitchers on the market this winter, but none with the same track record as Valdez, who has a 3.16 ERA over 148 games since becoming a full-time starter in 2020. Valdez is having a strong season (11-7, 3.32 ERA in 25 starts and 157 1/3 innings) in his walk year, and he’s pitched in the postseason in each of the past five years, including a dominant four-start stretch in 2022 (3-0, 1.44 ERA) during the Astros’ World Series title run," Feinsand wrote.
"A two-time All-MLB Team selection, the lefty should land a high AAV (average annual value) to lead someone’s rotation, though his age makes the length of the deal a bit less certain," he added before listing the Orioles, the Blue Jays, and the Astros as Valdez's best fits.
Valdez's ERA has been higher than 3.57 in a season since 2020, and he was a Cy Young candidate in 2024 after posting a 15-7 record and 2.91 ERA for the Astros.
It will be fascinating to see how active the Orioles are in acquiring top-line starting pitchers this offseason, and if so, whether Valdez will be one of their primary targets.