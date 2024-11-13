Inside The Orioles

Orioles Star Caps His Incredible Season With First Career Silver Slugger Award

After an incredible season, one of the Baltimore Orioles stars was recognized with his first-ever Silver Slugger award.

Brad Wakai

Jul 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) reacts after hitting a single during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Jul 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) reacts after hitting a single during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming into the year, there were high expectations placed on the shoulders of this Baltimore Orioles team.

After winning 101 games and earning the top seed in the American League, it was clear this group was ready to take the next step with so many young players on the roster looking like they could be future stars of the sport.

And while that certainly is the case, it was one of their veterans who put together a breakout season.

Anthony Santander knew he was playing under the final year of club control, and with a huge showing, he could get the monster contract he rightfully deserves after being one of the best hitting outfielders in the league for the past few seasons.

The slugger did just that.

Not only did he earn his first All-Star Game selection ahead of the Midsummer Classic, but he has now won his first-ever Silver Slugger Award.

Santander was dominant at the plate this year.

He finished with 44 home runs, third in all of Major League Baseball behind Aaron Judge (58) and Shohei Ohtani (54), the two expected AL and NL MVPs.

The star outfielder also finished with a slash line of .235/.308/.506, 77 extra-base hits and 102 RBI, the first time he had ever gone over the century mark in that category. His 134 OPS+ and 129 wRC+ were also the highest numbers he's produced in a full campaign when excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Santander now enters free agency, not only as one of the most sought after outfielders on the open market based on what he accomplished this past year, but as a Silver Slugger winner that puts a bow on the best season of his career.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News