Orioles manager gets clear about Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo uncertainty
The Baltimore Orioles' decision to call up top prospect Samuel Basallo last month sent shockwaves throughout the team's fan community, given what it might mean regarding the future of Adley Rutschman.
This is because both Basallo and Rutschman are primarily catchers. Therefore, there were rumblings that Basallo getting this promotion was the beginning of the end for Rutschman's Baltimore tenure. Because Rutschman has regressed at the plate over the past two seasons, some believed that the Orioles would be content to trade him away this offseason and give the keys to Basallo when it comes to being Baltimore's backstop.
And this sentiment was strengthened when the Orioles' front office agreed to terms on an eight-year, $67 million contract extension with Basallo a short time after he was called up. They wouldn't have given him that deal if they didn't see him as a key part in their future, which further muddied what Rutschman's outlook with the franchise looked like.
Tony Mansolino Speaks on Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo Position Question
Neither Basallo nor Rutschman needs to remain primarily a catcher. And this is the sentiment that Baltimore interim manager Tony Mansolino shared during “Fan Appreciation Weekend” on September 21, when he was asked by a little kid about how Rutschman and Basallo would “work in tandem," according to an article from Roch Kubatko of MASN.
After noting how good a question this was from a child, Mansolino said, “Adley Rutschman is going to be your catcher here as long as we’ve got him. He’s a really, really good catcher. The beautiful thing about Sammy Basallo is he’s also a very good first baseman.
"So between the first base position, the DH and the catching position, there is no doubt they can both be in the lineup at the same time pretty much every day," he added.
This answer has got to be music to the ears of fans who've hoped that Basallo's arrival doesn't mean Rutschman is sure to get traded.
It certainly seems like Basallo is still a work in progress behind the plate, while Rutschman has proven that he can be an elite defender. Therefore, it would probably make more sense to keep Rutschman there primarily while moving Basallo to first base and DH, which is something they've already been testing out in this 2025 season.
While Mansolino's comments don't guarantee that Rutschman won't get traded this offseason, it seems the franchise is still optimistic about Rutschman and Basallo being able to play together.