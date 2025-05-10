Chances of Making Postseason Slipping Away From Orioles With Every Passing Game
It has been a terrible start to the season for the Baltimore Orioles, and there doesn’t seem to be much hope of salvaging the year as of now.
Heading into their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels on the road, the Orioles have a 13-23 record and are in last place in the American League East.
With May nearly halfway over, these struggles are more than just a slump, it is a major concern.
As the record indicates, Baltimore isn’t doing much well in 2025. Their starting rotation has been one of the worst in baseball, which hasn’t been helped by having their top two pitchers on the injured list for most of the campaign.
In addition to the struggles in the rotation, their high-powered offense has also been a massive disappointment this season.
With some of their top stars like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman not performing at an All-Star level, the Orioles haven’t been able to cover up some of their pitching flaws that they likely knew they would have coming into the year.
What Are the Chances of the Baltimore Orioles Turning it Around?
While it has been a terrible start to the campaign, there is still a lot of baseball to be played. Baltimore wouldn’t be the first team to bounce back from a slow start, but the odds aren’t looking great.
Currently, FanGraphs has given the Orioles a 7.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, which is only ahead of the Angels and the Chicago White Sox in the AL.
This isn't a good company to be in, and it has been a shocking fall from the previous two seasons for Baltimore.
Over the last two years, there has been no team in the AL that has won as many games as the Orioles. Now, the team is closer to the bottom of the league in wins than the top, and that is a massive concern.
Decisions made by the front office to let key pieces leave in free agency have certainly had a negative impact on the franchise, especially considering replacements haven’t performed well.
With making the playoffs becoming increasingly unlikely, the Orioles might have to entertain the idea of being sellers at the trade deadline.
Even though the team hasn’t lived up to expectations, they would have some valuable pieces that they could move this summer, like Zach Eflin, when he is healthy.
Overall, while there is still time to turn things around, it is looking bleak for Baltimore in 2025.