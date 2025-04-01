Orioles Star Outfielder Receives Disappointing Timetable for Injury Return
The Baltimore Orioles are already dealing with a very serious injury to one of their young star outfielders.
After the Orioles placed 2024 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Colton Cowser on the 10-day injured list yesterday with what was reported to be a fractured left thumb, it did not sound like good news was coming.
On Tuesday morning, Danielle Allentuck of The Baltimore Banner reported that Cowser will be out for at least six-to-eight weeks, according to Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde.
The 25-year-old suffered the injury while diving into first base on Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was called out on the play.
In a corresponding move on Monday, the Orioles called up Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk to replace Cowser. Carlson narrowly missed breaking camp with the team following a strong spring but is quickly getting another chance to prove himself.
He has big shoes to fill, however, as losing Cowser is a significant blow for Baltimore. He slashed .242/.321/.447 with 24 home runs and 69 RBI last year, finishing a close second in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (who's now also hurt).
Cowser was off to a slow start this year, batting .125/.222/.313 with one home run and six strikeouts over his first four games before going down.
It's a major loss, but the Orioles will try to weather the storm over the next few months while they wait for him to return. In the meantime, hopefully Carlson can step up in his absence.