Orioles Option Talented Outfielder Thriving in Spring Training To Minors
With the start of the regular season nearly here for the Baltimore Orioles, they have recently made another roster decision.
The Orioles will be starting up the new campaign in less than a week and final personnel decisions are starting to come through.
With a lot of expectations coming into the new year, the offense is looking very talented once again. One of the greatest strengths of the organization is their depth, especially in the batting order.
Recently, the team decided to option outfielder Dylan Carlson down to the minors, which cut the roster down to 41 players at spring training. MLB.com was among the outlets reporting the move.
The young slugger had a very strong spring, slashing .321/.500/.571 with two home runs and nine RBI.
Even though the switch-hitting outfielder played a good amount in the Majors early on in his career, making the Opening Day roster was a bit of a long shot.
The Orioles have a strong lineup and depth in the outfield, which will make a callup for Carlson without an injury hard to accomplish.
However, over the course of a long season, having the 26-year-old in the system is excellent insurance in case of an injury.
This offseason, Baltimore signed Tyler O’Neill to help replace the production of Anthony Santander in the lineup. While O’Neill has a ton of talent, he is often injured, making having quality depth important.
After a strong spring for Carlson, he will look to continue that momentum in the minors to start the year and perhaps force his way up to the Majors with strong play.
Depth is a crucial aspect of success over the course of a long season, and the 26-year-old will play a part in that.