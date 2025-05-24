Orioles Star Outfielder Viewed as Top Trade Target for Multiple Contenders
With things seemingly not turning around this season for the Baltimore Orioles, the franchise is trending toward being a seller this summer.
The Orioles have been one of the biggest disappointments this year after being one of the most successful teams in the American League the previous two campaigns.
Coming into the season, there were some concerns about the decisions made in the offseason by the front office. This was a franchise that lost multiple key players to free agency and the replacements haven’t been great.
Furthermore, the talented young core in the lineup has also underachieved, which has further showcased how poor the rotation has been this year.
With the franchise being well under .500 at this point, the decision to be a seller at the trade deadline is becoming rather clear. Even though they have underachieved, they do have some talent that they can move.
Who Is the Top Trade Candidate for Orioles?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins as the most likely player to be traded if the team ends up becoming a seller.
“Cedric Mullins is arguably the cream of the crop, though. Center fielders worth a darn tend to be few and far between on the summer trade block, and there are always a few contenders who could use one.”
While the veteran duo of Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano will certainly garner some attention, Mullins is potentially going to be the best outfielder available.
Generally speaking, impact bats like Mullins aren’t usually available at the trade deadline, but as an impending free agent, moving him would be a smart move by Baltimore.
So far this campaign, the slugger has put up some All-Star caliber numbers. He has slashed 229/.323/.459 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI, and seven stolen bases.
With the ability to hit for power and run the bases well, he could be a valuable asset for a contender.
While Mullins might be the most likely to be traded, he shouldn’t be the only player the Orioles move.
This is a team that could use some fresh life in the farm system after graduating some of their talent in recent years. Due to the woes of the rotation, perhaps targeting pitching prospects would be wise as well.
In the case of Mullins, he could help a lot of teams who need outfield help. As the 30-year-old looks to wrap up the final year of his contract, he will be motivated to have a strong second half to position himself well for a nice payday in free agency.