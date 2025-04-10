Inside The Orioles

Orioles Star Prospect Removed From Double-A Game With Potentially Concerning Injury

A Baltimore Orioles top prospect was removed from a Double-A game because of an injury.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 18, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first round draft pick Enrique Bradfield Jr. takes batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jul 18, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first round draft pick Enrique Bradfield Jr. takes batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles haven’t had much positive news to get excited about, with so much of the headlines revolving around their injuries to the pitching staff.

Unfortunately, injuries are a big story throughout the entire organization currently. During the Double-A Chesapeake game on Thursday afternoon, the team received some more brutal injury news.

Star outfield prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. was removed from the game because of discomfort in his left hamstring.

He could have been lifted out of an abundance of caution. Given how early it is in the year, there is no reason to push through any ailments and potentially make the issue worse.

Soft-tissue injuries, such as hamstring discomfort, could linger and derail an entire campaign if not handled correctly.

The Orioles are certainly hoping they can avoid that with Bradfield, who is one of the top prospects in baseball. One outlet has him ranked No. 46 overall and he is No. 3 in the organization behind catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo and corner infielder Coby Mayo.

A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, a hamstring injury could be incredibly detrimental to Bradfield given his skill set and style of play on the field.

The best attributes he brings to the table right now are his speed and defense. If he is unable to run at maximum effort because of a hamstring ailment, it will put a damper on the impact and production he can provide.

He was off to a strong start in Double-A with a .375/.474/.438 slash line with one double and two stolen bases. There won’t be much power provided, but he can be an asset for Baltimore this season with his base running and defensive acumen.

