Orioles Star Slugger Set for Rebound Performance in Upcoming Series
The Baltimore Orioles split 2-2 with the Toronto Blue Jays in their opening series to start the regular season.
The Orioles will host the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, as they look to get the bats going again.
Adley Rutschman, who has started using the new torpedo bat, erupted on Opening Day against the Blue Jays by going 3-for-5 with three base hits, two home runs and three RBI.
It appears that the implementation of this new bat has suddenly taken the league by storm.
The New York Yankees clobbered the ball in their 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29, and once again in their 12-3 win on Sunday by hitting 13 home runs in two games.
“I think it’s pretty good business right there, right? Where you hit the ball, put some more mass in the sweet spot,” Orioles hitting coach Cody Asche said, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. “I think that’s not something that’s unique to the Yankees. I think a lot of teams are doing that around the league. They may have some more players who have adopted it at a higher rate, but I think if you’re around clubhouses, all 30 teams, you would see a guy or two who’s adopting a bat that is fashioned maybe more specifically for their swing."
Rutschman is one of the Baltimore players who has tried it out, and the success came early.
Perhaps more Orioles players will be giving the bat a try going forward if their star catcher is able to continue putting up numbers since it is a perfectly legal modification.
“I have to be able to barrel up the ball, but everything felt good and I liked it,” Rutschman said. “I swung it during spring training and then I was swinging good during lives, and took it into games, and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll go with this.‘”
But, after his monster Opening Day, Rutschman has gone a bit quiet in the next three outings, where he went 0-for-2, 1-for-5 and 1-for-4.
He'll have a great opportunity to get back on track against the Red Sox on Monday.
Baltimore is slated to face Sean Newcomb in his first start of the season.
The 31-year-old hurler finished 1-0 in 2024 with a 6.30 ERA and seven strikeouts, so this could be a chance for Rutschman to get things going again in front of the home fans.