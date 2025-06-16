Orioles Starting Pitching Takes Another Hit as Rising Star Heads to Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles have had an extremely difficult start to their 2025 season, not only because of the record, but because they have sustained an unfathomable number of injuries across the first two and a half months. One particular part of the team that has been hit harder than most is the starting pitching, where nearly every rotation piece from the early roster has had some form of setback at this point.
This will continue into mid-June it seems, as another one of their starting pitchers has gone down with injury and will miss some time. This time it is Cade Povich, who has been sent to the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation, as was reported by Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.
In a corresponding move, the team has recalled Colin Selby. Selby has appeared for the Orioles three times this season, all in relief, throwing for 3.2 innings and posting a 4.91 ERA with a 1.091 WHIP.
Povich is still going through many of the struggles that young starting pitchers face, and up until his injury, has had a 5.15 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, 68 strikeouts to 23 walks, a 2-5 record and a 74 ERA+. While not exactly the most impressive statline, his strikeout stuff has been solid, and his off-speed pitches have actually looked at least promising compared to his fastball and breaking pitches.
With a changeup that has been near unhittable this season, it is just a matter of time until he figures out the rest. Unfortunately, that will have to come after this stint on the injured list as he recovers from his setback.
