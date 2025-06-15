Injured Baltimore Orioles Star Utilityman Expects to Return to Lineup Soon
The Baltimore Orioles have had extremely bad injury luck throughout the first part of their 2025 campaign, dealing with a wide variety of setbacks across pretty much the entire roster.
From Grayson Rodriguez to Ryan Mountcastle to Tyler O'Neill, they have been having to put up with pretty substantial setbacks for most of the year.
This has led to a tough record as well for the team, and while they have looked promising at times throughout the past few weeks, it is going to take a huge amount of effort to dig out of the hole they put themselves in throughout April and May.
As time has gone on, though, they have been getting many of their key players back, thankfully, with many of the injuries being only short to intermediate in length, so the players were able to get back sooner rather than later.
This seems to be the case with a few more of their lineup members in the near future as well, with one in particular nearing a return after injury, that being first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn.
O'Hearn suffered an ankle injury recently and has missed a few games in an attempt to recover from it, which seemingly has worked, according to recent reports.
In a recent update from Jake Rill of MLB.com, he provided an update on O'Hearn, who has been having a pretty spectacular season so far. The post stated that the sore left ankle he has been dealing with is feeling better on Sunday than it did Saturday, and that he anticipates being back to normal on Monday.
This is a huge step forward for him no doubt, and hopefully a sign that he is ready to return to the lineup as soon as Monday.
He has been crucial to any team success that has been had so far in 2025, and the real question becomes whether or not he ends up on the trade block come July.
Even if not, he is extremely valuable to the roster right now, and given his improved play this season, hopefully, he can continue to perform after this setback.
Currently, as of June 15, he is slashing .310/.391/.502 with 27 RBI, 28 runs, 10 home runs, a 156 OPS+ and 41 strikeouts to 24 walks. This is good for 1.6 bWAR, nearly already surpassing his career high of 2.0 last season, which happened in 142 games as opposed to the 58 he has played so far.
Any improvement on the current roster is a positive for Baltimore, and O'Hearn's return soon would most definitely help them out.
