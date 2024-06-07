Orioles Top Prospect Keeps Crushing Baseballs With Bowie BaySox
Nothing seems to be able to slow down 19-year-old Baltimore Orioles prospect Samuel Basallo.
The Dominican Republic native is playing for the Bowie BaySox these days and after his home run on Thursday he has nine for the season. But the dinger underscores a hot streak the catching prospect has been on the past few weeks.
Entering Friday’s action he’s managed at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games and during that span he’s slammed four home runs and driven in 14 RBI.
It’s hard to believe he’s not even 20, but the former international signee is rocketing up prospect boards and through the O’s system.
MLB Pipeline lists Basallo as the No. 13 prospect in all of baseball. He’s the Orioles’ No. 2 prospect behind infielder Jackson Holliday, who is only 20 years old and made his Major League debut earlier this season.
He’s spent this entire season with Bowie, where he slashed .284/.335/.442/.777 with six doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBI.
Last year was his first full minor league season and he made three stops — Class-A Delmarva in the Carolina League, High-A Aberdeen in the South Atlantic League and Bowie. By the end of the season he played in 114 games and put together an incredible campaign. He slashed .313/.402/.551/.953 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 86 RBI.
Basallo signed with the Orioles as an international free agent in 2021 and was given a $1.3 million bonus, which at the time was a franchise record. He didn’t play in the Dominican Summer League and made his stateside debut in 2022 with the Florida Complex League Orioles, the team’s rookie affiliate.
In 43 games he slashed .278/.350/.424/.774 with five doubles, six home runs and 32 RBI.
Where Basallo plays once he’s Major League ready is up for debate. Adley Rutschman is the Orioles’ primary catcher and he isn’t going anywhere. Basallo is also cross-training at first base, a position currently held in Baltimore by Ryan Mountcastle.
The Orioles may need to get ready to make a decision. MLB Pipeline sees Basallo as a potential 2025 call-up.