Orioles Top Prospect Putting in Extra Work To Overcome Early Defensive Woes
Life as a Major Leaguer has not been good for Baltimore Orioles top prospect Coby Mayo.
He struggled mightily in his first taste of the Big Leagues in 2024, producing a ghastly .098/.196/.098 slash line in 46 plate appearances with a -10 OPS+. Things haven’t been any better in 2025, going hitless in his first nine plate appearances, with one walk, producing a -64 OPS+.
The lack of success at the plate is certainly alarming, especially because he has produced at an impressive clip in the minor leagues. Everyone comes along at different paces with their development, and the organization has to just exhibit patience with the talented youngster.
Unfortunately, it seems the struggles with the bat are following Mayo out onto the field, where he is struggling just as much with the glove.
He has played exclusively at third base since his promotion, registering 19 innings and 10 chances. Two errors have already been committed, as he isn’t making a positive impact in any facet of the game currently.
How Concerning are Coby Mayo's Defensive Shortcomings?
It has been brutal for him, but he is doing everything he can to try and get back on track.
Prior to the Orioles playing against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon, Mayo was the first infielder to emerge from the dugout to get some work in on the field, as shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
Buck Britton can be seen in the video standing in the background, giving some advice to his young pupil during the drills.
It is a similar routine to what Mayo did on Wednesday, following his two-error performance the previous night.
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, he took a lot of ground balls this afternoon, looking to iron out some of the issues that have plagued him defensively. Along with Britton, who works with the Major League infielders, third-base coach Tony Mansolino was chatting and working with him as well.
It is certainly encouraging to see Mayo putting in the extra time and effort to figure things out. He is loaded with talent, but something just isn’t clicking yet at the Major League level.
Putting in this amount of work will only help him figure things out and start living up to the expectations of being a top prospect.