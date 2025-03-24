Orioles Versatile Defender's Status Remains Uncertain for Opening Day
With the start of the regular season coming up this week for the Baltimore Orioles, the team is a little banged up heading into the new campaign.
Recently, it was announced that their superstar, Gunnar Henderson, will be starting the season on the injured list. Luckily, it doesn’t appear like there is going to be a significant absence for the talented slugger, but a player of that caliber missing time is never ideal.
Furthermore, another talented position player, Jorge Mateo, is seemingly uncertain for Opening Day.
The talented utility man for Baltimore is working his way back from injury and his status appears to be very much up in the air.
This spring, Mateo has struggled a bit, slashing .091/.231/.091. While those numbers aren’t great, he has only had 13 plate appearances and played in five games.
The Orioles are going to seemingly try and ramp him up over the next couple of days to get him ready, but some extra time might be needed.
Even though Baltimore would love to have him on the roster for Opening Day, they have to be careful with him coming back from elbow surgery.
Furthermore, not getting a ton of reps during spring training wasn’t ideal after missing a majority of the 2024 campaign. The versatile fielder is a really important part of the depth of the team with his ability to play nearly every position on the field.
Even though he isn't the best hitter, his defensive abilities make him really valuable.
Due to Henderson starting the year on the injured list, having Mateo healthy and ready to begin the year would have been ideal. However, that doesn’t seem overly likely with the new campaign nearly here.