Orioles Will Not Contend in American League With Current Pitching Rotation
The Baltimore Orioles took an unorthodox approach to building up their pitching staff this offseason.
Their ace from 2024, Corbin Burnes, was hitting the open market. The team didn’t show much urgency or aggressiveness in wanting to retain him, as he eventually agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Despite losing him, there were other aces the team could have pursued. Max Fried and Blake Snell were both free agents and Garrett Crochet was readily available in a trade from the Chicago White Sox.
The Orioles made moves for none of them and it was costly as their American League East rivals, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, came away with stud starting pitchers.
Fried agreed to an eight-year, $218 million deal, the largest contract for a left-handed pitcher ever, with the Yankees. Crochet was acquired by the Red Sox in exchange for a package of prospects.
Had Baltimore been willing to part with some of their talented young hitters, Crochet should be atop their rotation right now, helping improve their long-term outlook.
Instead, the Orioles opted to go the depth route, signing Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to round out the rotation.
There are positives to doing that, as the injury bug has hit the team hard. Projected No. 1 Grayson Rodriguez, Chayce McDermott, Trevor Rogers and Albert Suarez are all on the injured list.
Having players capable of stepping into the rotation to help offset those losses is nice, but the concerns analysts and fans had coming into the campaign are already coming to fruition as the starting rotation has been terrible.
Through seven games, Baltimore's starting pitchers have an ERA of 6.35. Zach Eflin, who started on Opening Day, has a 3.75 ERA through 12 innings. The other four starters have a combined ERA of 7.77.
Eflin, Morton, Sugano, Dean Kremer and Cade Povich have combined for a -0.3 WAR to this point. That number is only going to get worse after Morton was charged with five earned runs through 5.0 innings of work on Thursday afternoon against Boston.
Shockingly enough, that will actually lower his season long ERA after he gave up four earned runs in 3.1 innings of work in his debut with the team.
The FIP numbers for the starting rotation do paint a much nicer picture, as Kramer’s 4.14 is the worst of the bunch. Elfin is at 4.08, Povich is 0.52, Sugano is 3.93 and Morton was 1.93 before Thursday.
Alas, if the Orioles want to live up to expectations, something needs to be done with the rotation.
They need to aggressively pursue an upgrade on the trade market, dangling some of their young positional talent to bring in a true ace to anchor the rotation with, or they will have no chance to contend in a loaded AL.