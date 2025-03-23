Orioles' Young Intriguing Superstar Core Biggest Storyline to Watch
With the start of the regular season less than a week away, the Baltimore Orioles will be seeking a third straight postseason appearance.
After years of struggles, the Orioles have finally turned things around and have emerged as one of the best teams in the American League.
For the past two campaigns, no team has won more games in the AL than Baltimore. Unfortunately, the success in the regular season has yet to translate into wins in the playoffs just yet.
However, the team has been set up for long-term success with a great core of talent in their batting order.
With a lot of good drafting and development, the Orioles have one of the best offenses in baseball currently. That has been a main contributor to their success over the course of a long year, and the franchise will continue to lean on the unit.
Furthermore, with the team still being very young, they might still be getting better as well.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently spoke about the biggest storyline for the Orioles being the development of their young core of talent.
That core includes four players that are homegrown talent — shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman, second baseman Jackson Holliday and outfielder Colton Cowser.
Even though they have one of the best batting orders in baseball, the lineup could continue to get better moving forward.
Henderson is entering his third season and already finished in the Top-5 of MVP voting last year. The talented slugger is just 23 years old and already becoming one of the best in the game.
As he enters year three, he should be considered an MVP candidate in the American League.
Furthermore, while Holliday, a former first overall pick, didn’t get off to a hot start in his career, he will be entering his second season with the hopes of showing the league what he can do.
Cowser flew under the radar a bit with the other high-profile talent around him, but he was in the Top 3 in American League Rookie of the Year award last year.
Overall, there is a lot to like about the young core of Baltimore and what they might be able to accomplish in 2025.
Even though there is a ton of talent already in the lineup, there is also more on the way. The Orioles have two elite prospects in Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo still working their way through the system.
There is certainly a lot to like about the Orioles coming into the 2025 campaign, and the talent in their lineup is a main reason.