Orioles' young pitching prospect garnering attention in minor leagues
The Baltimore Orioles were incredibly active ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, bringing in a ton of prospects to help get their farm system back on track.
It wasn’t too long ago that the Orioles had one of the most highly rated farm systems in baseball, but graduations and trades as a playoff team have taken a toll.
As one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this year, shockingly not in the mix for a postseason spot in the American League, the Orioles were sellers ahead of the deadline.
General manager Mike Elias did a wonderful job restocking the farm system, with the Orioles adding the most overall prospects, including several who were added right into the organization’s top 30.
There was a clear focus on pitching, which is what the system has lacked the most.
Baltimore’s recent success has been on the back of developing positional players and building a strong lineup. The same success rate has not been found when it comes to pitchers, but the team is hoping that changes in the near future.
While a lot of focus has been on the newest additions to the franchise, the Orioles have some exciting players of their own developing in the lower minor leagues.
One person to keep an eye on is Esteban Meija.
Esteban Meija has been turning heads in lower minor leagues
Signed as an international free agent as part of their 2024 class for $150,000, he is starting to make some waves in his second year of being a pro.
Meija turned some heads with his debut last year in the Dominican Summer League with 44 strikeouts in only 27.2 innings of work, allowing 5.9 H/9 with a 3.25 ERA.
He has carried that success over into 2025, throwing well in Rookie Ball at the Florida Complex League where he had a 2.45 ERA across 40.1 innings with 53 strikeouts.
That was enough to earn him a promotion to Single-A Delmarva, where he has a chance to showcase his electric stuff at the next level.
Not ranked amongst the top 30 prospects in the organization coming into the year, Meija will find a number alongside his name soon enough as the team’s biggest breakout prospect in the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
“The 6'3", 175-pound right-hander has significant remaining projection, and he has already touched 102 mph with his electric fastball,” Reuter wrote.
After years of having the focus solely on their positional players in the minor leagues, things are beginning to shift to the mound.
The Orioles have an intriguing set of burgeoning arms in their farm system, with Meija possessing some of the most upside.