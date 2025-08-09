Orioles' farm system rejuvenated by trade deadline additions

A look at Boston Bateman, the 19-year-old, 6-foot-8 lefty the Orioles acquired from the Padres in the Ryan O’Hearn/Ramón Laureano trade.



Bateman, a second-round pick last year, has a 4.08 ERA and 25.8% strikeout rate in Low-A. pic.twitter.com/GSekhztEu9