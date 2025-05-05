Outfielder Orioles Traded to Marlins Has Ridiculous OPS This Season
The Baltimore Orioles have made a handful of questionable decisions over the past calendar year, but one trade they made at the last deadline continues to look like the worst.
Among their multiple pitching trades pulled off, the move to get southpaw Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins has proven to be the most disastrous.
Not only has Rogers been a complete non-factor, the package they gave away to get him as been lighting it up for the Marlins.
Giving up both Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers seemed like a steep price at the time, but Stowers becoming a star for Miami has to have the Orioles front office cringing.
The 27-year-old has posted a .324/.387/.541 slash line with six home runs and 25 RBI over his first 31 games in this campaign.
His OPS of .920 is the 14th-highest in the MLB and the ninth-highest in the National League.
Baltimore didn't give him a huge opportunity in the Majors, but he did show flashes of potential during the times they did.
In the 19 games he played in an Orioles uniform last year before getting traded, he had a .306/.297/.500 slash line. He also hit 19 home runs at Triple-A that season.
He hasn't done much in the field, but his offensive presence has more than made up for that.
Stowers is also still under team control through 2029, so the Marlins will be able to benefit from that trade for a long time.
Norby was the fifth-ranked prospect in Baltimore's farm system at the time of the trade, so his ceiling speaks for itself.
He ended his last campaign on a tear with a .247/.315/.445 slash line and seven home runs after the deadline.
The 24-year-old hasn't had the same success this season, but he has only played in 15 games.
It would be a bad deal if it was just Stowers given up, but the potential of Norby just makes it worse for the Orioles.
Rogers has found zero success since the trade and hasn't appeared in an MLB game this year.
He pitched in four games for Baltimore after the trade deadline and had a 7.11 ERA over 19 innings of work. He got demoted to Triple-A where he didn't have much better luck and hasn't made it back since.
The 27-year-old has made three starts in the minors doing injury rehab and has a 10.57 ERA with a 2.087 WHIP.
That isn't to say that Rogers is a complete lost cause, but the results haven't been great so far. Perhaps he can turn things around and get back to his 2021 form when he had a 2.64 ERA for Miami.