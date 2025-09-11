Possible Orioles GM candidates amid Mike Elias promotion
The Baltimore Orioles have a new president in their baseball department.
According to The Athletic, the Orioles "quietly promoted" GM Mike Elias to president of baseball operations in the offseason without making an official announcement.
As a result, the Orioles have now begun looking for a new GM to work under Elias in their front office.
Baltimore intends on building out their front office, which started when they hired Washington Nationals scouting director Danny Haas as a special assistant to the GM last week.
Elias has led the Orioles to back-to-back postseason appearances in 2023 and 2024. That being said, Baltimore has yet to pick up a playoff win in Elias' tenure. They've also had a dissapointing season in 2025, leading to Elias' decision to fire manager Brandon Hyde back in May.
Elias will get a chance to lead the Orioles' turnaround in 2026.
Internal GM Candidates
Let's dive into some possible candidates who the Orioles could consider hiring as their next GM to work under Elias.
The easy decision would be to promote one of their assistant GMs in Sig Mejdal and Eve Rosenbaum to the GM role.
Mejdal was brought over from the Houston Astros in 2018 by Elias. The executive was credited for helping build out the Astros' farm system and analytics department during his time in Houston. Mejdal assisted Elias with the implementation of advanced analytics and international scouting in Baltimore.
As for Rosenbaum, the current AGM joined the Orioles back in 2019 as the director of baseball development. She was promoted to AGM by Baltimore in June of 2022 and has served in this position ever since. Like Mejdal, Rosenbaum also spent time in the Astros organization in numerous roles.
External GM Candidates
Now, let's take a look at some external candidates who could takeover as GM of the Orioles
Two former managers that have switched to front office roles upstairs could make sense for Baltimore.
Skip Schumaker, the 2023 NL Manager of the Year with the Miami Marlins, is currently serving as a senior advisor to Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young. Schumaker played in the big-leagues for a total of 11 seasons and has seven more under his belt as a coach and manager.
Last but not least, another ex-manager, Gabe Kapler, could fit the Orioles as their new GM as well. Kapler is the assistant GM for the Marlins, working under president of baseball operations Peter Bendix.
Kapler has been Miami's AGM since December of 2023. He managed the Phillies from 2018-19 and the Giants from 2020-2023. Kapler won NL Manager of the Year in 2021.