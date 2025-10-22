Potential dark horse candidate for Baltimore Orioles' manager job
The Baltimore Orioles and president of baseball operations Mike Elias don't appear to be in a rush in their search for a new manager.
Interim manager Tony Mansolino, who is a current candidate to take over the job on a permanent basis, was solid in 2025 after Brandon Hyde got fired due to a 15-28 start. Mansolino led a banged up Orioles squad to a 60-59 record from May 18 through the end of September and the players respected him.
However, there might be one potential dark horse candidate that is right for the job and his name is Don Mattingly.
Mattingly is currently serving as the bench coach for the American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays. Mattingly has been manager John Schneider's bench coach in Toronto for the past three seasons since 2023 and has now helped lead the group to the World Series.
Mattingly, 64, fits Baltimore's criteria as an experienced managerial candidate as well. He spent seven seasons as Miami Marlins skipper from 2016-2022 and five seasons leading the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout from 2011-2015.
Before replacing Joe Torre as Dodgers manager following the 2010 season, Mattingly was Torre's hitting coach in Los Angeles and with the New York Yankees. He also spent one season as Torres' bench coach in New York.
Mattingly of course had a special playing career as the Yankees' first baseman from 1982-1995. During this span, the lefty swinger batted .307, hit 222 home runs and collected 2,153 hits. He retired from playing baseball prematurely due to chronic back issues after the 1995 season.
Although Mattingly has not been named as a candidate for the Orioles' manager job, he has an impressive résumé as a player, coach and manager.
Mattingly's expertise would seemingly be an ideal fit to lead a young core in Baltimore that is loaded with talent. The Orioles will have to wait until after the World Series to interview Mattingly, but they should absolutely speak with him once the Fall Classic comes to an end.
Other names in the mix
Beyond Mattingly and Mansolino as potential candidates, former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais is a name that the Orioles are interested in to lead their club, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
Servais spent eight years as the Mariners' manager, taking them to the playoffs just once in 2022. The 58-year-old was relieved of his duties in August of 2024 after the team went 64-64.
Baseball legend Albert Pujols and former Orioles fan favorite Ryan Flaherty have also been linked to Baltimore's managerial vacancy.